Ocean Infinity acquires software engineering firm Abyssal

Houston-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has acquired software engineering specialists Abyssal.

Abyssal’s 38 employees will transition to the Ocean Infinity Group, and will operate from Porto, Portugal, under the Ocean Infinity brand.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Over the past nine years, Abyssal has built a great business with a talented team, focused on designing incredibly creative tools to improve the safety and data quality of its customers operations. Bringing this team of highly skilled solution developers into Ocean Infinity strengthens our in-house capability to provide the highest quality data, securely and quickly. Growing our team in such a way unquestionably moves us forward in becoming the leading ocean and seabed data analytics business.”

Abyssal develops and implements proprietary software solutions for the offshore industry geared towards improving the safety and efficiency of subsea operations.