Ocean Infinity awarded Scottish floating wind site survey contract

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 13, 2023
Floating Energy Allyance

Marine survey specialist Ocean Infinity has been selected by Floating Energy Allyance (FEA) to carry out an initial geophysical and geotechnical site investigation at Buchan offshore wind project in Scotland.

FEA a partnership including Germany’s BayWa r.e., Belgium’s Elicio, and floating wind technology developer BW Ideol is developing a 1GW floating offshore wind farm 75 km northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The partners said the survey campaign taking place later this year represented an important step in the design and assessment process of the project which will comprise around 60 turbines installed on BW Ideol’s Damping Pool floaters.

