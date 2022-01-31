Ocean Infinity expands autonomous underwater vehicles fleet

Houston-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has ordered six Hugin autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) from Kongsberg Maritime, rated to 3,000 m depth.

Featuring the latest generation of Kongsberg batteries, the new vehicles will be mobilised for global operations, enabled by Ocean Infinity’s remote operations infrastructure. The vehicles will integrate as part of the Armada fleet of uncrewed and optionally-crewed vessels and will augment the company’s existing AUVs, rated to 6,000 m depth.

Dan Hook, CTO of Ocean Infinity, said: “Lessening the environmental impact of operations at sea is core to our business, and with an expanded fleet of robotics, we’ll have a greater capacity to offer sustainable offshore data acquisition services. Using these AUVs as part of our robotic fleet, we’ll be supporting the growing renewables sector with remote data and inspection services.”

The latest order from Ocean Infinity takes its fleet of Hugin AUVs to more than 20. Kongsberg Maritime’s vice president of marine robotics sales, Richard Mills, the vehicles also include the introduction of some new capabilities, enabling operators to interface more easily with third-party software and also control adaptive behaviours in response to data collected in-mission.