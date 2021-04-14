Ocean Infinity forms geotechnical JV with Gregg Drilling

Houston-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity and geotechnical drilling experts Gregg Drilling, a subsidiary of Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska, have formed a joint venture to provide geotechnical services to offshore markets in traditional and renewable energy field developments and cables.

The partnership will see Gregg Drilling mobilise its seabed drills onto the Armada fleet of uncrewed and optionally crewed vessels ranging from 21 m – 78 m in size.

According to Ocean Infinity, the joint venture will enable more sustainable underwater development, including geotechnical data collection, needed to support offshore wind anchor and foundation design.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Partnering with Gregg Drilling to further expand the capabilities of our Armada fleet of vessels will enable us to provide full-service solutions to customers spanning geophysical and geotechnical tasks.”

“Gregg Drilling and its parent company Sealaska share our vision for reducing the environmental impact of offshore activities. This agreement marks another step on our journey to transform marine operations, and we are excited to be doing so in partnership with another innovative team that shares our passion for sustainability.”

John Gregg, president of Gregg Drilling, said: “We are pleased to partner with Ocean Infinity to provide an industry-leading geotechnical offering. Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet has revolutionised the outlook for marine operations through its uncrewed capability and its unmatched focus on sustainability. We look forward to working together to best use the expertise of both companies.”

In November last year, Ocean Infinity signed a contract with Fincantieri-controlled shipbuilder Vard to build eight 78 m long optionally-crewed robotic vessels to supplement the current Armada fleet of nine 21 m and 36 m vessels, which are already in production and expected to operational in 2021.