Ocean Infinity launches unmanned survey vessel company Armada February 5th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Offshore, Operations, Tech

Houston-based subsea and data company Ocean Infinity has launched new company Armada to add fifteen bespoke designed marine robots to its current fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles.

The company says each unmanned surface robot will serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform offshore data acquisition, intervention operations, and capable of remotely deploying a wide range of the latest sensors as well as AUVs and ROVs for visual and acoustic data acquisition.

Armada’s fleet will be controlled and operated by experienced mariners via satellite communications from onshore facilities in both Austin,Texas and Southampton in the UK.

Ocean Infinity says the vessels are currently under construction and it expects the fleet to be deployable by the end of 2020. Additionally, it claims the new approach produces up to 90% less CO2 than conventional survey vessels.

Oliver Plunkett, CEO for Ocean Infinity, commented: “We’ve been driven to innovate by a desire to further reduce our impact on the environment and the time people spend at sea. We have built an outstanding team who boast world leading expertise to take this next stage of our business forward for the benefit of our clients and all those who work with us. The launch of Armada re-confirms Ocean Infinity as the leading marine robotics and ocean data company in the world.”