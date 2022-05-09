Ocean Infinity showcases its marine robotic newbuild

Houston-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has unveiled its first of eight 78-m long remotely operated low-emission vessels. The ship is part of the company’s 23-strong Armada fleet, all of which will be operated from shore and facilitate alternative fuels such as green ammonia.

Fincantieri-controlled Vard won the contract to design and build these highly advanced vessels in November 2020. The first five of Vard 9 60 design are underway and will be built at Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam. A broad range of suppliers and contractors in the Norwegian maritime cluster are involved in the project. The newbuilds, scheduled for delivery in the period from mid-2022 to end-2023, will serve as multi-role vessels and supplement the Armada fleet of nine 21-m, 36-m, and six 85-m long vessels.

In February this year, Ocean Infinity upped the ante on its robotic vessel fleet, booking its largest shore-operated multipurpose ships ever. The new series of six 85-m long vessels should deliver from Vard Vung Tau in 2025. The first vessels of Vard 9 80 will have the full suite of new technology and equipment installed and integrated at one of Vard’s shipyards in Norway.