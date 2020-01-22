Ocean Installer awarded North Sea contract by Dana Petroleum

January 23rd, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Norway’s Ocean Installer has been awarded its first contract by Dana Petroleum, for the installation and trenching of a 12” flexible production flowline at the Guillemot field at the Triton Development.

The project is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2020, and will utilise construction support vessel Viking Neptun.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and to continue building upon our track record in the UK. This is our first award from Dana Petroleum, so we look forward to establishing a relationship with a key Operator through close cooperation on this project,” said Kevin Murphy, Interim CEO, Ocean Installer.

