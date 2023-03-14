EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Ocean Installer secures work on Equinor floating wind project

Marine construction player Ocean Installer, formerly Havfram Subsea, has won a contract from Equinor for the installation of dynamic inter-array cables on the Hywind Tampen offshore floating wind farm in Norway.

Hywind Tampen is currently the world’s largest floating wind farm and the first related to the electrification of oil and gas assets. The wind farm is estimated to meet about 35% of the annual electricity power demand of the five platforms at Snorre A and B, and Gullfaks A, B and C.

The development consists of eleven floating wind turbines with 8 to 8.6 MW capacity each. Under the contract, Ocean Installer will transport and install five 2.5 km cables in water depths between 260 to 300 m. The cables will link existing turbines in the field to four new wind turbines being installed and commissioned in 2023, bringing the wind farm up to its full system capacity of 88 MW.

Ocean Installer will utilise the 2014-built subsea construction vessel (CSV) Normand Vision for the project.

