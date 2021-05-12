Ocean Network Express debuts digital booking platform

Ocean Network Express (ONE), the Japanese containerline, is trialling a digital freight booking platform created by Descartes Systems, becoming the latest line to make online box bookings easier.

“Shippers today need a more efficient and streamlined end-to-end freight booking experience,” said Hiroki Tsujii, ONE’s managing director of marketing and commercial. “With the launch of our new digital platform ONE Quote, powered by Descartes Kontainers, customers can now receive an instant quote for export shipments and place bookings anytime, anywhere. It’s a one stop service that completely automates traditional manual tasks.” Shippers today need a more efficient and streamlined end-to-end freight booking experience



The Descartes Kontainers solution facilitates a fully digital customer experience including quoting, booking, tracking and dashboard analytics for shipping lines, freight forwarders, ocean transportation intermediaries (OTI) and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCC) around the world.

“We are pleased to help ONE simplify and enhance the customer experience through digitisation,” said Graham Parker, vice president at Descartes. “As the shift to digitise customer-facing operations accelerates, it is increasingly valuable to have a leading execution platform that can provide rates, quotes, and the ability to book cargo and track it on demand on any Internet-enabled device.”