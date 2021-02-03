Ocean Power Technologies acquires offshore engineering firm 3Dent

US-based ocean energy technology developer Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has acquired 3Dent Technology, an offshore energy engineering and design services company based in Houston.

3Dent Technology has a team of engineers and naval architects to support oil and gas, offshore wind, and other industries, from early-stage innovation to detailed structural analysis. The company offers a range of services include simulation engineering of hydrodynamic and structural applications, concept design, software engineering, and vessel monitoring.

OPT believes 3Dent’s complementary services will expand the company’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions to customers operating in rapidly evolving markets such as offshore wind and offshore oil and gas.

“3Dent brings significant expertise in offshore engineering to OPT and our customers by providing complete project lifecycle engineering services, from concept through installation to decommissioning, including early-stage feasibility and design. Together, we are well-positioned to bring added value to our customers while expanding into new markets such as ocean renewables,” said George Kirby, president and CEO of OPT.