Ocean Tankers seeks to get back $19m from the Lim family

The court-appointed manager of Ocean Tankers is seeking to reclaim about $19m from the Lim family directors of the firm, who allegedly transferred the funds from the shipping company to their accounts in April, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Ocean Tankers, owned by O K Lim, founder of troubled oil firm Hin Leong Trading, was placed under interim judicial management on May 12.

Lim was also charged on Friday with abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.