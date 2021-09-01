Ocean Technologies Group acquires Compas

UK-based Ocean Technologies Group (OTG) announced today that it has aquired Compas, a crew management SaaS, introducing a third strand to OTG’s fast growing business empire alongside its learning and fleet management solutions.

In a release, OTG said this latest acquisition reflects the increasing importance of effective management of human resource management to world trade, something more acutely felt thanks to the Covid pandemic.

“With fewer personnel at sea and ashore and qualified crew harder to find, the importance of retaining talent and supporting seafarers in their work has never been more important. Ship managers are increasingly turning to SaaS that they can integrate across their fleet to enable compliant and efficient performance from their workforce and the vessels they manage,” OTG stated.

Announcing the acquisition, Manish Singh, CEO of OTG, said, “The current operating environment demands unified solutions to manage complex operations with efficient labour-saving workflows and improved data portability. In our dialogue with blue-chip customers, we see a strong desire for joined up, turn-key solutions that enable insights across personnel and vessel performance and the monitoring and measurement of KPIs in a single place. With our new combined offering we have a great opportunity to make this dream a reality.”

Seagull, Videotel, Marlins and Tero Marine are among the brands in the fast growing OTG stable. The group is owned by private equity firm, Oakley Capital.