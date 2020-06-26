Ocean Technologies Group takes over Marlins

Rapidly growing Ocean Technologies Group has added maritime English testing to its array of learning products, buying Marlins from V. Group.

Manish Singh, CEO of Ocean Technologies Group, commented: “The Marlins English test is recognised the world over as the de facto standard for maritime English assessment. In adding it to our portfolio, we have acquired a trusted brand with a huge market reach and will ensure it continues to develop and benefit from our investment programme.”

V. Group has also signed with Ocean Technologies Group, which runs brands including Videotel and Seagull, to create a strategic partnership to offer e-learning to V.Group personnel and customers.

V.Group’s CEO, Graham Westgarth, explained: “The Covid-19 crisis serves to highlight the maritime industry’s increasing reliance on digital platforms. It’s clear that distance learning will become increasingly important to companies and individuals who need to meet legislative and industry requirements. E-learning is reliable and provides continuity because it is protected from the negative impact of global events.”