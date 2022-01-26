Ocean Winds advances French floater scheme

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR), and the Banque des territoires have reached the final investment decision (FID) on a 30 MW Eoliennes flottantes du golfe du Lion (EFGL) floating wind pilot project off the French coast.

This move will allow the signing of contracts with the main industrial and financial partners and the launch of the project’s actual implementation phase.

Ocean Winds chief operating officer, Grzegorz Gorski, said: “As the third generation of the Principle Power floater technology – after WindFloat Atlantic 2 MW starting operation ten years ago and WindFloat Atlantic 25MW from two years ago – the design of the EFGL floater holds significant improvements and new solutions. With such a long operational experience, it is now the most advanced floater technology and is ready for a full-scale commercial deployment.”

The EFGL project will see the construction and operation of three 10 MW floating wind turbines 16 km offshore from Leucate, Aude and Le Barcarès, Pyrénées-Orientales in the Mediterranean Sea. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2023 and is expected to operate for 20 years.