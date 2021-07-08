Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind to bid for ScotWind floaters

Ocean Winds, a joint venture of ENGIE and EDPR, and Aker Offshore Wind have partnered up to develop floating offshore wind generation sites in Scotland.

Currently partnering in California, USA, and Korea, the companies will join forces to bid in the ScotWind leasing round, which is making new seabed leases available for the development of offshore wind in Scottish waters.

“Together we have the size, experience and dependability to introduce floating offshore wind technology to Scotland at commercial scale,” said Dan Finch, managing director of Ocean Winds UK.

“In Ocean Winds we have a partner which has delivered Moray East, Scotland’s largest wind farm yet. Adding to that Aker’s offshore fabrication competencies and strong supply chain partnerships, the consortium is perfectly positioned to take this important step for Scotland in the transition to renewable energy,” said Kristian Røkke, chairman of Aker Offshore Wind.

The two companies have combined majority ownership of Principle Power, the developer of floating turbine foundation suitable for Scottish ports and supply chain. In partnership, they plan to accelerate new, green industry creation based on field-proven offshore wind technology. Central to the contribution will also be an emphasis on job creation, skills transition and technology development in the local supply chain.

Ocean Winds and Aker Offshore Wind will jointly submit the bid by July 16 to Crown Estate Scotland.