Ocean Winds and Principle Power in French floater tie-up

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables, and Principle Power have entered into a collaboration agreement to cooperate on the design of the floating platforms for France’s first commercial-scale floating wind tender.

With a capacity of up to 270 MW, the South Brittany floating offshore wind project will be located off the coast of southern Brittany. The French government has already pre-selected Ocean Winds to take part in a competitive dialogue over the next months and expects to announce a winner next year.

The companies have already delivered the 25 MW WindFloat Atlantic project currently operating in Portugal and are working together on the 30 MW Éoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) project in the French Mediterranean Sea, planned for commissioning in 2023.

“Our aim is to deploy the full know-how of Ocean Winds to ensure that the South Brittany floating offshore wind project is a success for France. Our 10+ years of experience developing and operating floating wind projects, including WindFloat 1, which started production in 2011, and WindFloat Atlantic, the world’s first semi-submersible floating wind farm, makes us uniquely qualified to deliver this project and generate a positive impact for the French industry, local communities, and other stakeholders,” said Grzegorz Gorski, chief operating officer of Ocean Winds.