Ocean Winds and Terna Energy to develop floating offshore wind farm in Greece

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 3, 2021
Ocean Winds

Ocean Winds, the joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, has signed a collaboration agreement with renewables developer Terna Energy to co-develop a floating offshore wind project in Greece.

The two parties have joined forces to identify the most suitable areas for the offshore wind project, which is expected to have capacity of 1.5 gw.

“We have been monitoring the strong fundamentals of the Greek offshore market and its potential to become one of the most important in the Mediterranean. Ambitious renewable energy targets, excellent wind conditions, growing grid availability and a strong industrial and maritime tradition are some of the key elements that confirm the attractiveness of the Greek market,” said Ocean Winds chief executive Spyros Martinis.

“Together, we will be able to help the Greek energy sector achieve national energy targets. At the same time, we will add value to multiple sectors of the economy, providing investment in shipyards, ports, grid interconnections and other sectors that will create multiple direct and indirect jobs,” said Terna Energy chairman George Peristeris.

