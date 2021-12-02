Ocean Winds CEO steps down

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR), has seen its chief executive officer Spiros Martinis Spettel depart to take on a new challenge and pursue opportunities outside EDPR group after 14 years.

Spettel also resigned as CDO and COO, as well as from the EDPR management team, with immediate effect. His CEO position has been filled by Bautista Rodriguez Sanchez, who has been a board member at Ocean Winds since 2020.

“It has been a privilege to work at EDPR, I look back with so much pride! I joined the company in early 2008, and over the following 14 years, I worked on too many exciting transactions, initiatives, and operations to mention. I am also extremely proud to have been part of EDPR´s transformation into a true global leader.

“And then Ocean Winds, that I had the honor to build and lead, something so special and great that will always retain a special place in my heart,” Spettel said.

Ocean Winds most recently teamed up with Aker Offshore Wind and Statkraft to jointly bid for the development of floating offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea and is collaborating with Principle Power on the design of the floating platforms for France’s first commercial-scale floating wind tender.