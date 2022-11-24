Ocean Winds forms Irish offshore wind venture

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR) has partnered up with the Irish semi-state energy group Bord na Móna to identify, plan and build offshore wind farms in Ireland.

The joint venture will initially focus on delivering two potential projects by 2030, which together could generate up to 2.3GW of energy, enough to power up to 2.1m homes.

The projects involve bottom-fixed wind farms: the 1.6GW Réalt na Mara off the coast of Dublin and 700MW Celtic Horizon, off Wexford and Waterford.

Ocean Winds brings a track record of experience to help develop the offshore renewable industry in Ireland, with a current portfolio of 14 offshore wind farms in 7 countries, with a 14.6GW of gross capacity, including 1.5GW already in operation.

Ireland has set a target of achieving 7GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2030. The country’s minister Leo Varadkar said that the joint venture was a “momentous step” towards Ireland’s commitment to producing most of its electricity from renewable sources – up to 80% – by 2030. “It also marks a new chapter in Bord na Móna’s 90-year history in supplying energy to local communities across the island,” he added.