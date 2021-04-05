Ocean Winds mulls Irish offshore wind plays

Ocean Winds (OW), a joint venture between EDP Renewables and Engie, is evaluating the expansion of its global offshore wind portfolio to include Ireland.

Ocean Winds has established Cailleach Offshore Wind Farm Ltd, a project delivery company which has submitted a foreshore application licence application to carry out site surveys for the potential development of an offshore windfarm 13 km from the shore at County Wicklow in Ireland.

According to OW, the surveys will enable it to determine the ground conditions and ascertain the metocean conditions on site which will feed into the future design of the windfarm.

Spyridon Martinis, OW CEO, said: “In June 2019, The Irish Government announced their Climate Action Plan, with a target of generating 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with at least 3.5GW of offshore wind. In June this was increased to 5GW.

“In the neighbouring UK market, OW will soon reach completion of the 950MW Moray East offshore windfarm, which was ground-breaking in terms of technology and cost. We look forward to the opportunity of working in Ireland and maximising the potential of offshore wind technology in a new geography.”

Cailleach is the first a number of Irish sites which OW is examining. The company has 1.5 GW under construction and 4 GW under development.