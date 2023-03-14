Ocean Winds signs Portuguese wind port pact

Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Engie and EDP Renewables (EDPR), has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Setubal in Portugal to work together on preliminary steps in getting the port infrastructure ready for the upcoming offshore wind development in the country.

Portugal’s offshore wind has drawn interest from several European utilities looking to set up projects off the country’s Atlantic coast.

The Portuguese government is targeting 10 GW of installed wind capacity by 2030 and is currently working toward the country’s first power auction in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

José Pinheiro, Ocean Winds’ country manager for Southern Europe, said: “We are aware that one of the challenges of the energy sector is to have infrastructures capable of serving offshore wind projects on the Portuguese coast, which strategically can serve international logistics,” adding that it will be important to continue “work and dialogue with the port authority”.

The port is situated in the large estuary of the River Sado, on the Portuguese Atlantic coast, 40 km south of Lisbon. Setubal is Portugal’s main port facility for handling roro vessels, followed by containerised goods, breakbulk and bulk cargo. It also offers shipbuilding and ship repair facilities.