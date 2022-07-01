EuropeGas

Ocean Yield in ethylene gas carrier resale action

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Ocean Yield has carried out some resale business, announcing yesterday it has agreed to purchase two 36,000 cu m liquified ethylene gas carrier (LEG) newbuildings from unspecified owners to be constructed at Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding in China. The vessels will be built with a specification enabling them to operate with gas as fuel.

Delivery of the vessels is expected in 2024 and 2025. Upon delivery, the vessels will commence 15-year bareboat charter contracts to a subsidiary of New York-listed Braskem, a transaction which will add approximately $245m to the Ocean Yield’s EBITDA backlog.

