Dry CargoEurope

Ocean Yield seals sale and leaseback deal with Bocimar for up to 10 newcastlemax newbuilds

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 6, 2022
0 53 Less than a minute
Bocimar

Norwegian owner Ocean Yield has struck a sale and leaseback deal for up to 10 newcastlemaxes booked for construction in China by Belgium’s Bocimar, the dry bulk arm of Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB).

The KKR-owned firm is paying $576m net of seller’s credits for the 210,000 dwt newbuilds CSSC yard Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding will deliver between 2025 and 2026.

The vessels will upon delivery be chartered back to Bocimar for 15 years with purchase obligations at the end of the charter period.

Ocean Yield noted the final transaction would include at least five ships and could go up to a maximum of 10 vessels, which is to be determined at a later stage.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 6, 2022
0 53 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button