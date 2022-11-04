Ocean Yield swoops for third methanol-ready boxship

Norwegian owner Ocean Yield is buying its third methanol-ready 5,500 teu container vessel under construction in South Korea.

The vessel will be built at HJ Shipbuilding and Construction, formerly known as Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2023.

No price tag has been revealed for the wide beam newbuild Israeli carrier Zim will charter for seven years, adding $80m to KKR-owned Ocean Yield’s EBITDA backlog.

The vessel is likely to be one of German owner MPC Capital’s ships on order at the yard for ZIM’s charter, two of which Ocean Yield snapped up in June and July this year.