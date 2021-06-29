EuropeTankers

Ocean Yield takes full ownership of suezmax trio

June 29, 2021
Norwegian owner Ocean Yield has agreed with Kjell Inge Røkke’s Aker Capital to buy the remaining 50% of three suezmax tankers, which are owned 50/50 between the two companies.

After the transaction, Ocean Yield will own 100% of the vessels, which are now on long-term charter to Nordic American Tankers.

The total book value of the three vessels in the second quarter of 2021 will be around $107m, and Ocean Yield will pay $5.9m to Aker Capital in the transaction that is expected to be completed in early July.

Ocean Yield also announced that Okeanis Eco Tankers has triggered an option to sell the VLCCs Nissos Santorini and Nissos Antiparos, resulting in net proceeds of $30m after repayment of the outstanding debt. The company will use net proceeds to reinvest in new vessels and long-term charters.

Tags
