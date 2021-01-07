Oceaneering awarded $250m worth of contracts

Oceaneering International has announced that it has won multiple significant contracts for its integrity management and digital solutions (IMDS) segment worth over $250m.

The contracts range in duration from three to five years, with about 55% of the contracts represent renewals of existing agreements and 45% incremental business.

The scopes of work for these contracts include software, data services, monitoring and diagnostic services, integrity management, remote integrity engineering, and remote and onsite inspection services for both brownfield and greenfield projects onshore and offshore. The sites covered by these contracts include vessels, LNG plants, LNG storage facilities, terminals, and production facilities in Qatar, Angola, Azerbaijan, the United States, and Australia.

“The trust of these contracted operators recognizes the value of the efficient and cost-effective way of operating that Oceaneering offers our customers. We are encouraged by this early, enthusiastic response to our realigned IMDS segment, proactively managed by Senior Vice President Kishore Sundararajan, which has combined our asset integrity and data analytics businesses into one streamlined segment,” said Rod Larson, president and chief executive officer of Oceaneering.