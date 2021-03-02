Oceaneering awarded Gulf of Mexico rig services contract

Offshore engineering firm Oceaneering International has been awarded an integrated rig services contract covering the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai fields in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The work scope includes the provision of ROVs with collocated ROV tooling and technicians, remote positioning and metrology survey resources, and installation and workover control system (IWOCS) equipment and technicians.

Earl Childress, senior VP and chief commercial officer of Oceaneering, commented: “The operator’s decision to contract our robotics and IWOCS services is a positive and anticipated response to our realigned segments, which allows us to deliver the integrated processes and products that enable consistent and efficient work scopes.”

Work is scheduled to begin early 2021 and will carry into 2022.