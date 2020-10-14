Oceaneering awarded offshore services contract by Petrobras

Offshore engineering service provider Oceaneering has been awarded a blowout preventer (BOP) tethering services contract offshore Brazil from Petrobras.

The contract has a duration of one year with the option to extend for an additional year, and the scope of work includes data acquisition and real-time riser analysis for dynamic positioning rig operations for up to seven wells.

An AHTS vessel will be deployed to install the suction piles and tensioners, and the drilling rig will be used to connect the tensioners to the BOP.

“This award reinforces our position and track record as a high-quality service provider in Brazil. This is an amazing opportunity for Oceaneering to expand its capabilities in Brazil with BOP anchoring services,” said Daniel Nogueira, manager of Oceaneering Projects Group.