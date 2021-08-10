Oceaneering secures survey contract offshore Guyana

Houston-based Oceaneering has secured a contract from Esso Exploration and Production, an ExxonMobil subsidiary, to deliver two surveys offshore Guyana.

The scope of work covers a towed and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) geophysical survey and a shallow geotechnical survey. In addition, Oceaneering will also be working with RPS Group to provide protected species observers and perform an environmental baseline survey of the area.

Oceaneering will utilise the 2007-built Cape Davis to carry out the surveys, scheduled to begin in Q3 2021. The company has been providing related support since 2017 including ROV and subsea tooling services.