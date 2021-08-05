AmericasOffshore

Oceaneering wins integrity management services contract in Papua New Guinea

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 5, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Oceaneering

Houston-based Oceaneering announced that its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) division has won a new multi-year contract in Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a major operator.

The contract is for a duration of three years plus two one-year extensions. The scope of work, which is already underway, includes conventional and advanced non-destructive testing, on-site inspection, data services, monitoring and diagnostic services, integrity management, and integrity engineering services for both brownfield operations and greenfield projects, both onshore and offshore.

The work will take place across multiple sites in PNG. Oceaneering is using a diverse workforce to deliver this work scope including PNG nationals. The project will be supported by Oceaneering’s Australian and Indonesian operational bases.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 5, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button