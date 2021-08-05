Oceaneering wins integrity management services contract in Papua New Guinea

Houston-based Oceaneering announced that its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) division has won a new multi-year contract in Papua New Guinea (PNG) with a major operator.

The contract is for a duration of three years plus two one-year extensions. The scope of work, which is already underway, includes conventional and advanced non-destructive testing, on-site inspection, data services, monitoring and diagnostic services, integrity management, and integrity engineering services for both brownfield operations and greenfield projects, both onshore and offshore.

The work will take place across multiple sites in PNG. Oceaneering is using a diverse workforce to deliver this work scope including PNG nationals. The project will be supported by Oceaneering’s Australian and Indonesian operational bases.