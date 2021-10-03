AmericasEuropeOffshore

OceanPact acquires MPSV from Neptune

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 4, 2021
Brazilian offshore vessel owner and services provider OceanPact Serviços Marítimos, has expanded its fleet with the addition of the 2011-built multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) Larissa from Norway’s Neptune Offshore.

Transaction details between the two subsidiaries, OceanPact Netherlands and Neptune Subsea, have not been disclosed, but multiple brokers reported a price tag of $16m, slightly above its VesselsValue estimated price of $15.5m.

The Norwegian-flagged ship will be used for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support services on the recently-secured contract with the Brazilian oil major Petrobras, which will utilise two OceanPact vessels and two ROVs.

The three-year charter in combination with ROV services has an estimated daily rate of $62,227 and $65,188, respectively.

