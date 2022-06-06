OceanPal charters out capesize at more than double the previous rate

Diana Shipping’s Nasdaq-listed spinoff OceanPal has struck a time charter deal with Koch Shipping for its capesize dry bulk vessel, Salt Lake City .

The 2005-built vessel is currently chartered to C Transport Maritime at a gross charter rate of $13,000 per day.

The new charter for the 171,810 dwt ship is expected to commence on June 8, 2022, and last for a minimum of four months up to a maximum of seven months, at $29,750 per day. OceanPal said it expects to earn around $3.57m for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

OceanPal’s fleet currently stands at three bulkers: one capesize and two panamaxes.