OceanPal finds new charter for panamax after previous deal cancelled

Nasdaq-listed vintage bulker owner OceanPal has had to find a new charter for its 2005-built panamax Calipso after the charter it had lined up was cancelled.

OceanPal said that Crystal Sea Shipping had exercised its right to cancel the charter after the vessel was not delivered within the pre-agreed period due to delays during berthing and discharging operations.

The Calipso has instead gone on charter to Atlantic Coal And Bulk over the weekend for a period of around 25 days.

OceanPal will take a pay cut on the deal, with Crystal Shipping scheduled to take the ship at $22,500 per day and the new charter sealed at just $17,850 per day.

The OceanPal fleet currently consists of one capesize bulker and two panamaxes.