OceanPal seals fresh panamax charter

Diana Shipping’s spinoff OceanPal has struck a new time charter deal with ETG Commodities for its 73,691 dwt panamax dry bulk vessel, Calipso.

The 2005-built ship has been booked for about 90 days at $19,600 per day from July 2, following its previous charter earlier this year with Tongli Shipping at a dayrate of $24,500.

The Nasdaq-listed OceanPal said it expects to earn around $1.76m for the scheduled period of the time charter.

The company currently has one capesize and two panamaxes in its fleet and expects delivery of the 2005-built cape Baltimore from Diana Shipping in the third quarter of 2022 after the completion of its scheduled drydocking.