OceanPal seals its first charter since listing

Diana Shipping’s Nasdaq-listed OceanPal has secured a new charter contract for 2005-built panamax bulker Calipso .

The charter is with Hong Kong’s Winking Shipping Limited for a period of 15 to 20 days, at a rate of $18,750 per day. The vessel is currently on charter to Viterra Chartering through to December 15, at a rate of $10,400 per day.

OceanPal listed last week, spun off from Greek owner Diana Shipping, with three older ships going into the newly formed vehicle focusing on older vessels with shorter-duration charters.

The company’s fleet currently consists of one capesize and two panamaxes.