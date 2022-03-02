Dry CargoEurope

OceanPal seals new panamax charter deal at improved rate

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 2, 2022
OceanPal

Diana Shipping’s Nasdaq-listed spinoff OceanPal has struck a time charter deal with Tongli Shipping for its panamax dry bulk vessel, Calipso

This is the second time the 2005-built ship has been booked this month. The Calipso is currently chartered to Atlantic Coal And Bulk at a charter rate of $17,850 per day. The UK-based firm picked up the vessel for about 25 days after its deal with Crystal Sea Shipping fell through.

The new charter for the 73,691 dwt ship is expected to commence on March 9, 2022, and last for a minimum of 90 days up to a maximum of August 5, 2022, at $24,500 per day. OceanPal said it expects to earn around $2.21m for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

The company’s fleet currently stands at three bulkers: one capesize and two panamaxes.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

