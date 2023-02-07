OceanPal secures capesize charter with Koch

Greece’s OceanPal has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping in Singapore for 2005-built capesize bulker Baltimore .

The charter is set to commence on February 9 at a rate of $13,300 per day, for a period of five to eight months. The vessels is currently on charter to Enesel Bulk Logistics at $12,900 per day.

The charter will generate around $2m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

OceanPal, spun off from Diana Shipping in 2021, currently owners a fleet of two capesize bulkers and two panamaxes.