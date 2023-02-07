Dry CargoEurope

OceanPal secures capesize charter with Koch

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 7, 2023
0 212 Less than a minute
Diana Shipping

Greece’s OceanPal has entered into a time charter contract with Koch Shipping in Singapore for 2005-built capesize bulker Baltimore.

The charter is set to commence on February 9 at a rate of $13,300 per day, for a period of five to eight months. The vessels is currently on charter to Enesel Bulk Logistics at $12,900 per day.

The charter will generate around $2m of gross revenue based on the minimum time charter period.

OceanPal, spun off from Diana Shipping in 2021, currently owners a fleet of two capesize bulkers and two panamaxes.

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 7, 2023
0 212 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button