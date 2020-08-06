EuropeOffshore

Oceanteam and Bourbon defer repayment on joint venture vessels

August 6, 2020
Oceanteam and Bourbon, the joint owners of CSVs Bourbon Oceanteam 101 and CSV Southern Ocean, have entered into an agreement with financiers to defer the Q1, Q2 and Q3 instalments for 2020 under the vessels facility agreement until its expiry in 2022.

The partners believe the deferment will provide flexibility to perform planned capex activities on both vessels this summer and to cater for the reduced utilisation of the vessels.

Earlier this year, Oceanteam and Bourbon already deferred the installments on the two vessels once. The companies said they will use the funds made available by the deferment to perform the operational maintenance program on both vessels later this year.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

