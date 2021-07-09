EuropeOffshore

Oceanteam CEO steps down

Offshore services company Oceanteam is looking for a new chief executive officer as its current CEO Henk van den IJssel has decided to step down from his current position effective August 1, 2021.

The move follows the divestment of the shipping assets of Oceanteam and the company’s plan to transition away from the conventional offshore shipping industry.

“With my background in the offshore oil & gas construction business, one of my main tasks was the management and divestment of the shipping activities, thereby paving the way for a different future for Oceanteam. These tasks have now been successfully accomplished and this, therefore, is a natural moment to leave the company,” Henk van den IJssel said.

Before Oceanteam, he worked as CCO of DeepOcean and was also with Allseas and Acergy (now Subsea 7), with a primary focus on business development, commercial management, and strategy. Van den IJssel joined Oceanteam in February last year.

