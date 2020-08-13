Oceanteam secures construction support vessel contract

Norway’s Oceanteam has secured a contract from Fugro for the deployment of its construction support vessel Southern Ocean offshore Australia.

The contract is for a period of 30 days and work is scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter.

“Securing this new contract for the CSV Southern Ocean shows the increased activity in the offshore market and its faith in our assets. The deployment of the vessel will follow the execution of the planned class renewal programme of CSV Southern Ocean, which is currently being executed in Singapore and to be completed in September 2020,” said Henk van den IJssel, CEO of Oceanteam.

Southern Ocean is jointly owned by Bourbon and Oceanteam.

Earlier this month, Oceanteam and Bourbon entered into an agreement with financiers to defer the instalments on their two jointly owned CSVs Bourbon Oceanteam 101 and Southern Ocean.