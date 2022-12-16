Oceanteam sells solutions business

Oceanteam is selling its solutions business for €5.1m to an undisclosed buyer.

The move follows a strategic review which according to Oceanteam showed “the current solutions business environment is no longer a predictable source of stable income for the company”.

Going forward, Oceanteam said it would seek “innovative and green business opportunities” and is in talks with several investment banks and other potential partners evaluating a range of propositions.

“We are looking for partners that have a profitable business model with focus on environmental improvements in their ESG approach,” remarked Keesjan Cordia, chair of the board in Oceanteam

Completion of the transaction is conditional on approval by an extraordinary general meeting and expected to close by the end of the year.

“Post transaction, the company will be relieved of its last loss-making business and will have sufficient cash funds to execute on new ongoing initiatives in line with earlier announced principles of stable but growing cashflow, thereby providing value to the shareholders of the company,” Oceanteam said in a filing.