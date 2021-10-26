October 2021 Review

Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen sparked tanker merger speculation, dramatically building up his shareholding in Belgium’s Euronav. Fredriksen, who controls tanker firm Frontline, is now the largest shareholder in rival Euronav, a firm he has long admired.

Amazon, Ikea, Unilever and Michelin were among nine multinational companies who committed to switching all of their ocean freight to vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels by 2040. Through a new cargo owner-led network, a grou...