Ocyan awarded drillship contract by Petrobras

Brazilian offshore service provider Ocyan has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for drillship operations in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

The contract was awarded to the 2011-built Norbe VIII for a duration of 425 days starting from July 2021, following the expiration of the ship’s current ten-year contract with Petrobras.

The ship will go through a period of maintenance and adaptation to meet the requirements of the new contract.

Formerly Odebrecht Oil & Gas, Ocyan currently operate a fleet of two FPSOs, four drillships and one semi-submersible rig.