AmericasOffshore

Ocyan scores Petrobras rig contracts

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Ocyan

Brazilian offshore service provider Ocyan has inked new contracts with compatriot oil giant Petrobras for three of its drilling rigs.

The contract awards follow Petrobras’ tender for high-specification rigs under which Transocean, Diamond Offshore and Constellation also emerged as winners.

Ocyan’s deal will see the 2010-built semisub Norbe VI and the 2012-built ultra-deepwater drillships ODN I and ODN II employed for at least three years.

The drillships are currently working for Petrobras while the semi is under contract with PetroRio until August next year. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 13, 2022
0 6 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button