Ocyan scores Petrobras rig contracts

Brazilian offshore service provider Ocyan has inked new contracts with compatriot oil giant Petrobras for three of its drilling rigs.

The contract awards follow Petrobras’ tender for high-specification rigs under which Transocean, Diamond Offshore and Constellation also emerged as winners.

Ocyan’s deal will see the 2010-built semisub Norbe VI and the 2012-built ultra-deepwater drillships ODN I and ODN II employed for at least three years.

The drillships are currently working for Petrobras while the semi is under contract with PetroRio until August next year. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.