Oddbjørn Slinning takes the helm at Norwegian law firm SANDS

Oddbjørn Slinning, a well know Norwegian shipping lawyer, has been appointed managing partner at local commercial law firm SANDS. Slinning joined SANDS from Wikborg Rein in 2017.

Slinning said: “Over the last 10 years, we have seen Norway become an increasingly attractive destination for inbound capital and mergers and acquisitions. Shipping and oil and gas have a critical been part of this, and we believe this work will grow to encompass renewables as more energy companies’ diversity. Biotech, R&D, renewables, and property have also seen enormous interest from overseas investors.”

SANDS has offices in Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Stavanger, Ålesund, Tromsø, and Tønsberg.