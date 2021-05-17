ODE Asset Management awarded North Sea duty contract by IOG

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has awarded the phase one duty holder contract for installation and pipeline operator, as well as facilities operations and maintenance to ODE Asset Management (ODE AM).

ODE AM will be responsible for delivering production operations from the phase one offshore infrastructure in the UK Southern North Sea, including the Blythe and Southwark platforms, the Thames pipeline and the associated subsea connector lines.

O&M and integrated services include the onshore control room at the Bacton Gas Terminal, travel, training and crew for offshore activities, emergency response, warehousing and quayside support, and all associated regulatory interface and compliance.

This award follows ODE AM’s appointment as pipeline operator for the Thames pipeline in 2018. The wider ODE group is also undertaking engineering, procurement, construction and installation activities for the ongoing recommissioning of the JV’s onshore Thames reception facilities at Bacton.

IOG is the operator of the Southern North Sea joint venture with CalEnergy Resources UK.