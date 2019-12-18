Home Sector Offshore Odfjell awarded new ConocoPhillips contract and Aker BP extension December 19th, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Odfjell Drilling has announced the award of a new contract by ConocoPhillips and an extension from Aker BP.

The Norwegian company has been awarded a five-year contract for platform drilling and maintenance and minor modifications for ConocoPhillips Skandinavia. The work includes drilling operations, work-over campaigns, P&A activities and all preventative and corrective maintenance of ConocoPhillips’ drilling facilities on three offshore platforms in the Greater Ekofisk Area. The contract is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2020, and includes two three-year extension options.

Additionally, Odfjell has announced that Aker BP has exercised the first 12-month option for 2019-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Nordkapp . The option will commence after expiry of the firm period in May 2021, and is worth around $128m.

Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, commented: “We are very pleased to see Aker BP’s continued commitment to the Alliance Agreement between the parties and Odfjell Drilling is equally committed to delivering our very best performance on Deepsea Nordkapp.”