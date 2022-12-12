Odfjell Drilling and CIMC add to semisub backlog

Oslo-listed semisub player Odfjell Drilling has sealed a two-well contract extension with Neptune Energy for the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The 2019-built semisub, owned by CIMC Raffles Offshore, will start the contract in Norway in direct continuation of the two wells contracted and set to start in the third quarter of 2023.

The campaign is estimated to take about 60 days, with the backlog for the Deepsea Yantai expected to now be pushed back to the start of the second quarter of 2024.

The unit has been operating for Neptune Energy since November 2019.