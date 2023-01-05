Odfjell Drilling and CIMC awarded semisub contract with PGNiG

Oslo-listed semisub rig operator Odfjell Drilling has secured a contract from PGNiG Upstream Norway for the Deepsea Yantai rig.

The 2019-built semisub, owned by CIMC Raffles Offshore, has been fixed for one well in production license 1055 in the Norwegian Sea, with an option for two further wells in 2024.

Odfjell said the campaign should start in the second or third quarter of 2024 and last for about 55 days, without disclosing the financial terms of the deal.

The firm backlog for the Deepsea Yantai is expected to now be pushed back into the third quarter of 2024.