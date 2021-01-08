Odfjell Drilling and CIMC Raffles awarded semi-sub extension by Neptune Energy

Norway’s Odfjell Drilling and Chinese yard CIMC Raffles have been awarded an extension by Neptune Energy Norge for 2019-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Yantai .

The extension is for an additional two wells, ensuring the rig is fully occupied throughout 2021. The rig will conduct further work in the Dugong area where Neptune Energy successfully drilled last year.

Neptune still has the option to exercise a further eight wells under the current contract.